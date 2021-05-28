Historic Canalside Carousel opens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Carousel at Canalside is now open to the public.

It opened this morning. Each horse took more than four years to fully restore.

The amusement ride is also equipped with energy-efficient technology, including Tesla solar panels.

“They knew they wanted a carousel on the waterfront, they knew they wanted it to be solar powered, and they knew they wanted it to be originally carved in North Tonawanda, the carousel capital,” Director Carima El-Behairy said.

The carousel is open daily. You will need your mask to ride and admission is $1.