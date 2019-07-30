Historic cemetery on Buffalo’s East Side asking for public’s help after burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volunteers from Concordia Cemetery on Walden Avenue are turning to the public for help after they discovered all of their lawn equipment had been stolen from their garage this past weekend.

When workers arrived Monday morning, they found the door to the garage had been broken into and approximately $20,000 in lawn equipment had been taken.

This incident comes months after cemetery officials dealt with another financial burden. In December, a car crashed into the 160-year-old wrought iron fence, sending it into the front of the building and damaging irreplaceable antiques.

“Having just had an accident happen months ago that is still not repaired from insurance, and all the work it takes to do that, this was just another blow,” said Concordia Cemetery Foundation President Diane Savaterri. “We’re upset and hoping we can get help from the community.”

The nonprofit cemetery is run solely by volunteers. While it does get some state assistance and money from the few burials performed each year, officials say donations make a huge difference.

Now, following these two financial set backs, leaders are asking the public for help. Those looking to donate can find information on the cemetery’s Facebook page. Anyone with unused lawn equipment is also asked to donate it to help maintain Concordia’s approximately 15 acres of land.

Buffalo Police tell News 4 an investigation into this weekend’s burglary is underway. They ask anyone with information to call 851-4412.