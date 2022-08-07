BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show.

The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible.

“People don’t know exactly what has been built here in Buffalo so it’s amazing that there were so many great cars and trucks and firetrucks that were built here through our primetime. People don’t know about that so trying to get people aware of automotive history that we do have here in our great city,” said event organizer David Kaplan.

The cars are on display year-round at the Pierce Arrow Museum on Michigan Avenue.