1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo announces summer school classes will be virtual Changes to religious gathering rules in NY take effect Thursday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 277 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Hochul asks Phase Two businesses to start preparing now

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul spoke about the state’s response to the pandemic in Western New York this evening.

While summer school can’t happen in the classroom, it can happen remotely, Hochul said in reference to the governor’s decision to have classes virtually on Thursday.

She also spoke of religious gatherings, saying all social distancing measures must still stay in place.

Hochul is encouraging Phase Two businesses to start preparing to reopen now. She says they may only get a few days notice before the next phase begins.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss