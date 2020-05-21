Hochul asks Phase Two businesses to start preparing now

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul spoke about the state’s response to the pandemic in Western New York this evening.

While summer school can’t happen in the classroom, it can happen remotely, Hochul said in reference to the governor’s decision to have classes virtually on Thursday.

She also spoke of religious gatherings, saying all social distancing measures must still stay in place.

Hochul is encouraging Phase Two businesses to start preparing to reopen now. She says they may only get a few days notice before the next phase begins.

