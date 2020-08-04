Hochul, Brown to break ground on new housing complex in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and others will be coming together to break ground on a $20.3 million housing project.

The ceremony for the Mount Aaron Village Housing Complex, at the corner of Adams and Genesee streets, will take place at 10 a.m.

This will be CB Emmanuel’s third major affordable housing project in western New York, and Community Hope Builders’ second.

This isn’t expected to be the end, either. More phases of Mount Aaron Village are anticipated for the future.

