BUFFALO, N.Y. – Day one of the 11-day-power play is in the books.

Forty hockey players hit the ice on Sunday to play hockey for eleven days straight to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Make-A-Wish WNY, Camp Good Days and the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.

The goal is to raise 2 million dollars and to break the world record for the world longest hockey game. To donate visit https://www.11daypowerplay.com/