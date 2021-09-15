Hofbräuhaus Buffalo celebrates official grand opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular beer hall is bringing the taste of Germany to the Queen City.

Celebrations kicked off Wednesday night for the official grand opening of Hofbräuhaus. It’s been delayed due to the pandemic.

They unveiled their full menu of German favorites like schnitzel, sausages, fresh-baked pretzels and you guessed it — a whole lot of beer!

And in the spirit of Oktoberfest, the beer hall will host a six-week Munich-style celebration from September 17 through October 30.

“It’s really a gathering spot for all families and friends, we have large birthday parties, we have grandmothers that are 80 years old, young kids and it’s just a place to celebrate and a great place to all be together,” said Hofbräuhaus Chief Operations Officer Brian Windschitl.

Reservations for Oktoberfest are encouraged and can be booked online at OpenTable.