Hofbräuhaus Christmas Market begins today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Christmas market at Hofbräuhaus opens today! It’s a chance to get into the holiday spirit, while giving back to FeedMore Western New York.

The market officially kicks off tonight at 4 with a parade, followed by a tree lighting at 6.

Christkindlmarkt is full of German charm and it features nearly 40 vendors. It’s happening over the next few weekends. Each weekend includes a parade, horse carriage rides, milled wine and hot chocolate.

Each day will also have special events like cookie decorating, costume contests, visits from Santa Claus, Mrs. Clause and sometimes their scary assistant Krampus.

And you can feel good about not only shopping local, but knowing the event is in support of FeedMore WNY and its’ mission.

The outdoor market is free to enter and all are welcome. For more information, head here.

Week 1

Friday, December 3rd 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 4th 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 5th 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Week 2

Friday, December 10th 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 11th 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 12th 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Week 3

Friday, December 17th 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 18th 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 19th 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm