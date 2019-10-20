Holy Angels Parish to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Holy Angels Parish has announced it is closing in July of next year after more than 165 years on Porter Avenue in Buffalo, because of money issues.

The church, rectory and convent need major structural repair, which is too expensive to take on, according to the owners.

“We’re a family. We’ve been so small that it doesn’t matter what language you speak, it doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter what language you speak, it doesn’t matter what country you come from, it doesn’t matter your age. We are a family, so it’s heartbreaking, because our family is losing it’s home,” said Michele DiVito, who volunteers.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, in a statement, said the Diocese and Bishop Richard Malone were told recently about the Religious Order of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate’s decision on the church.