Home on Bush St. catches fire early Monday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four adults and five children are receiving help from the American Red Cross after a fire happened at a home on Bush St.
Firefighters responded to the scene at 1 a.m. and saw flames coming from the first floor of the 2.5-story home.
Altogether, the damage is estimated at $180,000, but it’s not clear what caused the fire.
Everyone was able to get out of the house safely.
