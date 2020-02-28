Blizzard Warning
Home on West Utica St. torn down Thursday

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A home on Buffalo’s West Side that preservationists hoped to save was torn down today.

Sinatra Development received a demolition permit for the property on West Utica Street yesterday.

The company plans to build townhomes on the property.

The houses at 180 and 184 West Utica came tumbling down Thursday.

One neighbor is upset the demolition happened so quickly.

Earlier this week, the city’s preservation board voted in favor of making the 113-year-old home a local landmark.

News 4 has reached out to Sinatra Development but we have not heard back.

