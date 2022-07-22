BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of owning a house has risen in recent years, making home ownership less affordable. While finding the right home can be a challenge, hunters in today’s market must contend with higher interest rates and historically high inflation.

Inflation hit 9.1 percent earlier this month affecting the price of everything. Realtors in Western New York, like Justin Brosnan, are seeing potential homebuyers give up on their search.

“They’re depressed they’re there. They don’t know what they’re going to do.” Brosnan says, “these 35 and younger groups or 25 and younger that used to be able to save the minimum down payments, they were getting blown out of the water {because} they could not put 20% down.”

The national median price to buy a home sits at over $400,000. Buffalo’s median price for a home is significantly less than the national at $200,000-$300,000, making it one of the more affordable markets in the nation.

While the National Association of Realtors says that the housing market is leveling out, the current volatility is leading to fewer people buying houses than in previous months. Lawrence Yun is the Chief Economist and says this has created less competition for potential homeowners.

“Buyers can take a more relaxed approach in terms of searching for a home. Buy the home that fits into their lifestyle, and stay within budget.” Yun says.