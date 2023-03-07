BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Final preparations are underway for Firefighter Jason Arno’s funeral services that are scheduled for later this week. It will bring together fire departments from across the world in his memory. Departments in Western New York say they are coming together to support the Arno family and men and women of Buffalo Fire.

“The thought of losing any one of my men or women there’s really no words to describe that,” Chief Luca Quagliano of the City of Lockport Fire Department said.

Chief Quagliano says nearly half of his department will be in attendance to pay their respects and honor Firefighter Arno’s life of service.

“The range of emotion goes from overwhelmingly sad to overwhelmingly proud of the profession too. I imagine when that truck drives by that it will be a real humbling moment,” Chief Quagliano added.

The Syracuse Fire Department confirmed to News 4 the department will be attending the service, standing in support of Buffalo Fire. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the support from across the country and world is being felt in the Queen City. The region is preparing for thousands of out of town firefighters to attend the services.

“I believe there’s 1,000 hotel rooms rented, so we are looking at four to five thousand out of town guests coming in,” Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.

“It is certainly heartwarming to see the tremendous outpouring of support from Buffalo and Western New York, but also from other areas of the country as well,” Mayor Brown added.

Fire Commissioner Renaldo says Firefighter Arno’s legacy will live on because of the impact he made on others. He was a trained chef, a father, and someone who dedicated his life to the service of others. Now Western New York is coming together for a man who made the ultimate sacrifice for his community.

“It’s not surprising. This is a great community, particularly during difficult times. This community always pulls together,” Mayor Brown said.

“It’s moments like these that make you that much more proud to call yourself a Western New Yorker,” Chief Quagliano concluded.

The funeral service is scheduled for Friday. Mayor Brown encourages members of the community to line the processional route to honor Firefighter Arno if they are able. New 4 will continue to provide updates on the funeral procession as they become available.

Fundraisers for the Arno family have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in just days.