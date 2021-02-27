Buffalo’s Hope House emergency shelter to close March 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– An emergency shelter in Buffalo will close at the end of next month.

Hope House on Genesee Street in Buffalo has been part of the matt urban center since 2014.

The shelter for homeless people is closing because of changing state regulations.

“This decision was not made lightly. The board worked closely with staff for over a year to find an alternate location to meet these new coding standards. It was determined that a workable plan was financially unattainable. Matt Urban Center will be working with Erie County Department of Social Services (DSS) to safely transition our shelter clients to new locations. We will continue to work with the City of Buffalo, DSS and others to come up with solutions for our homeless population.” Marcia Pacciotti, President of the Matt Urban Center Board of Directors

The Matt Urban Center will work with Erie County to find new locations for their clients.