BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hospice is known for providing care for people who are not expected to live past a certain point. But many people may not know that there’s so much more that the organization does, not only for patients, but their families, too.

Kelley Clem, Elizabeth Siderakis and Hope Rises’ Colleen Marchetta joined us to explain. Siderakis is the Hospice Foundation’s executive vice president and Clem is the organization’s vice president of education and advocacy.

‘We are an agency that is oftentimes misunderstood,” Clem said Friday morning on Wake Up. Hear from her in the video above and Siderakis in the video below.

Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo is holding their Summer Affair benefit on August 3. Learn more about that here.

