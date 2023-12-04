BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Business owners in downtown Buffalo tell News 4 the violence they’re seeing involving the city’s youth is hindering their ability to make money.

“It’s hard for us to portray a positive influence for Buffalo and do everything we can to represent the city in a good light when as folks come in from out of town … that’s their first impression when they’re arriving, is just that, chaos,” said Steven Walsh, who manages a hotel in downtown Buffalo.

Walsh says every week, there are fights involving high school students that break out in Lafayette Square.

“It’s concerning because the square used to be a vibrant place, there used to be businesses in here. Most of them are shutting down,” he said.

When a fight happens, there’s always a large police presence, Walsh says, which is the first thing his guests see when they’re checking in.

“They’re pulling up and seeing 12, 13 police cars. Kids running around and sirens blaring. And they’re trying to get to the front door, which is locked, and staff is guarding it,” Walsh said. “It’s obviously not the welcoming experience that we’re looking for.”

Walsh has worked in the hospitality industry downtown for more than six years. He says this is the worst they’ve seen it.

“You’d have 2 or 3 kids on their way home from school, walking by and being kids and that’s nothing to be concerned about, but this type of behavior is completely brand new and not something any of us are prepared for,” he said.

Walsh says a lot of the activity started back in May and usually happens around 2-4 p.m., which is typically when school lets out.

A spokesperson from Buffalo Public Schools released the following statement to News 4:

“BPS is proud that the majority of our 12,000 high school students are responsible and respectful of our public transit system. Unfortunately, there has been a small percentage of BPS and charter school youth who have reported to Fountain Plaza and who are creating disturbances. Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams’ message to parents and students has not changed; she urges parents and caregivers of our high schoolers to know where their children are after school and to not let them gather for extended lengths of time at Fountain Plaza downtown or at any other unsupervised locations. With the implementation of Extended Learning Time programming in all BPS high schools, there is no reason for students to report downtown after school. There are likely consequences if youth are found down there and are engaging in harmful and dangerous behaviors. For instance, a misbehaving student’s bus pass privileges may be revoked by the Buffalo Public Schools after a comprehensive review process based on the BPS code of conduct. The district continues to work with the BPD, NFTA, and community partners, including the Peacemakers to help support safety.”