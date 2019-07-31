Hotel Henry hosts Harry Potter Yoga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- July 31 is a magical day for Harry Potter fans and now Muggles of Buffalo can celebrate the birthday of the boy wizard while keeping fit.

The Hotel Henry Urban Resort and Conference Center will host a Harry Potter Yoga on Wednesday, combining themes from the beloved novel with an upgraded exercise routine.

“The yogis will have their own wands with boxes, mugs for butterbeer, and during the class we’ll use our wands to “spell” our way through,” said yoga teacher Holliann Schrantz.

Schrantz says she wanted to bring the class she used to teach at a studio in Williamsville to the hotel because it resembles a real life castle.

“When I first came to Hotel Henry and talked to them about this class, they said it’d be awesome to have something different then just ghost tours. They said it would be super cool to have this here because it does look like Hogwarts,” Schrantz said.

Names of standard yoga poses will be switched out with wizard ones and guests are encouraged to wear their favorite house colors.

“If you have Slytherin, Hufflepuff, anything like that, wear it. As long as you can move and groove and do your wizard one and two it’s totally acceptable to wear,” Schrantz said.

Schrantz has held three Harry Potter themed classes in her two year yoga career. She says the whimsical atmosphere breathes live into a typical yoga routine, making it enjoyable for all.

“It’s really important for me for people to have fun. Whether it’s their first yoga class or hundredth yoga class,” Schrantz said.

Hotel Henry is located at 444 Forest Ave. in Buffalo. Visit buffaloyogi.com for information on when you can sign up for the next class.