Hotel Henry says they did not sell their business to Hilton Hotels

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– News 4 is working to learn what’s in store for hotel Henry after the owners announced it will close for good at the end of the month.

There have been reports that Hilton Hotels and Resorts will take over as the company lists it as an upcoming property on their website.

News 4 reached out to Hotel Henry for clarification and officials say they did not sell their business to Hilton, noting Hilton franchises and supports facilities rather than own them.

Hotel Henry says they will continue to provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.