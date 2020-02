BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are investigating a house fire at the corner of Michigan Ave. and Laurel St. in Buffalo as arson.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 2 a.m. At the time, the house was vacant.

In all, the fire caused about $10,000 in damage.

It’s not clear if there were any injuries, or if authorities have any suspects.