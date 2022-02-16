How the Buffalo Shamrock Run impacts the Old First Ward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Shamrock Run is coming soon, and Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, we got to hear more about it from Patrick Gormley, the executive director of the Old First Ward Community Association, and Michael Malaney, one of the run’s founders.
Learn what people can expect for the 44th annual race and hear about the impact of fundraising for the run on community projects in the video above.
You can register for the Buffalo Shamrock Run, which takes place March 5 at Noon, here. The in-person 8K run costs $40, while the virtual run costs $35.
The price for the in-person run will go up after February 26.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.