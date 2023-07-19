BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hot dogs are a summer staple, and on National Hot Dog Day, you’re sure to find some special deals.
Here’s what you’ll find around western New York:
- Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs: One-day specials
- George’s Hot Dogs: Buy one hot dog, get another free
- Louie’s Texas Red Hots: Get a regular hot dog for free after buying five
- Rayzor’s Dawg House: Everyone gets a free hot dog. No purchase necessary.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs: Regular hot dogs are half price
According to National Day Calendar, a website chocked full of information on every day’s holiday, National Hot Dog Day occurs on the third Wednesday of every July.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.