How you can enjoy summer drinks at home while supporting Hospice Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo invites the community to participate in its “Hospice Summer Affair” by taking the party home instead of gathering in person this year.

Officials say the public can purchase a cocktail kit, beer box, or raffle tickets to support Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

The $50 cocktail kit includes everything you need to make Hartman’s Distillery Co. Bee’s Knee’s, including a bottle of Hartman’s American dry gin (makes 12 drinks), honey, lemon bitters, cocktail instruction card, coasters, cookies, swag bag, and more.

Hospice says the $50 beer box includes a six-pack of Resurgence beer, a 15% off coupon for any Resurgence four or six-pack of beer, two Resurgence beer glasses, coasters, koozies, cookies, a swag bag, and more.

Kits and boxes can be pre-ordered online here and picked up outside of Resurgence and Hartman’s during the week of July 19.

According to officials, the community can also support Hospice by participating in the raffles.

Hospice tells News 4 the Wheelbarrow of Booze raffle has liquor, beer, and wine, and the Summer Fun raffle will feature gift cards, yard games, and more.

You can purchase tickets online here, and the Drawing will be on July 22.

Officials say proceeds from the Summer Affair benefit Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo and also helps provide comfort-focused medical care, social, emotional, and spiritual support for patients and their families.