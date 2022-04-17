BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter are giving Western New Yorkers the chance to see their pet on a beer can, with the relaunch of Resurgence Brewing Company’s “Resurgence to the Rescue.”

The contest invites dog and cat owners to submit photos of their pets, and the winners of the contest will appear on the brewery’s summer brew cans. “Buffalo’s Top Dog & Coolest Cat” will also be invited to the pet-friendly “Resurgence to the Rescue” celebration, from noon to 5 p.m. on July 10.

Last year, the contest raised over $60,000 for both organizations and this year, organizers hope to surpass that. Nearly 150 pets have already been entered into the contest, which ends May 13.

To enter your pet into the contest and for more information, click here.