Hoyt Lake FLOATmingos have new names

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FLOATmingo paddle boats of Hoyt Lake now have names.

More than 500 entries, with 2,000 names to choose from, were submitted in a recent contest.

The FLOATmingos will now feature special bumper stickers with their new names.

Billa FLOtilla (In honor of Pancho Billa)

Bird on Weck (Beef on Weck)

Cheeri-FLO (Cheerios)

FLOganberry (Loganberry)

“Buffalonians are proud of their City and region, especially when it comes to football and

food,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy executive director. “This naming contest was inspirational as there were so many creative names to choose from, and with over 500 entries, it was great to see such enthusiasm for this FLOAT-astic project.”

The FLOATmingos are available for rent through Hoyt Lake Rowboats every day from Noon to 8 p.m. The cost is $15 for half an hour.

To rent a rowboat for the same amount of time, the cost is $10.

