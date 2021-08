BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late last night, a massive fire broke out on Buffalo’s east side.

It happened at Clinton and Metcalfe streets. Fire officials say flames broke out in the rear loading dock, and quickly moved to the third floor.

“The entire third floor of the warehouse was blown by the time we got here,” Division Chief Paul Graham says.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.