BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Webster from Gateway Longview tells us there are hundreds of local kids in need of a home.

During his appearance on Wake Up, Webster spoke about foster care. He and Gateway Longview help connect children in need of homes with foster parents willing to welcome them with open arms.

If you’re interested, what can you do to start the process? Webster encourages people to reach out, noting that he loves talking to families.

Learn more about this during Foster Care Awareness Month in the video above.