Hundreds of parents line up outside BPS Tech Center frustrated with remote learning issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hundreds of parents and their kids are standing in a line that is wrapped around the corner at the Buffalo City Schools Technology Building on South Park Avenue.

We spoke with one parent who tells us, she’s been out there since 7 a.m.

Another says she’s come back several times. But they’re all here for one reason, tech issues.

They tell us they are frustrated and are fired-up. School was supposed to start yesterday, but many say their students couldn’t get on because their laptops are broken or not working.

Others still don’t even have a device yet. For those who did have the proper tools to log in on day one yesterday, still faces issues, as the district battled problems with their website and online learning platform.

Parents are now hoping by showing up they can get some answers.

This morning a district representative said parents should first call the technology helpline before coming out to the building.

She added if you’re still missing a laptop, hot spot, or other tech items, make sure your address is correct with the district so they can reach out to you.

The tech phone number for Buffalo Public is 716-816-7100.