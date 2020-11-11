Hundreds of suits donated for veterans giveaway event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, veterans in the Queen City are able to dress up in the free suits they received.

The giveaway happened on Swan St. Tuesday night. Organizers say 300 suits were donated for the event.

“We have people in our group that are struggling all the time,” Organizer John Sanabria says. “We get to them and they have flashbacks. We’ve got to help them whenever we can.”

This event was sponsored by several organizations, including WNY Heroes, Mayor Byron Brown and the Hispanic Heritage Council.