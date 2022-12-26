BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A residence on Lonsdale Road had a roof collapse causing nearly $400,000 in total damages on Monday morning, officials said.

The fire happened just before 8:40 a.m. at 108 Lonsdale Road. A roof collapse caused nearly $225,000 in damages, while exposure damages to three nearby houses totaled almost $400,000 in damages.

Following the fire, the Red Cross is assisting 20 people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.