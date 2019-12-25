Hundreds of volunteers spend Christmas morning delivering meals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–While many spent their Christmas morning relaxing with loved ones, hundreds of volunteers from across Western New York handed out meals to those in need.

For 30 years, the Buffalo City Mission has been bringing together people from all over the area to prep, pack, and deliver more than 3,000 meals to people in need of a hot meal on Christmas day. It’s all part of the Hambone Express event.

Starting around 7 this morning, more than 200 volunteers came together to make this happen.

More than 170 teams delivered dozens of meals from Buffalo all the way to Angola throughout the morning.

Aubrey Calhoun is the Associate Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. She says it’s events like today’s that show how Buffalo got its nickname of the “city of good neighbors.”

“Our goal through this event is to make sure no one goes hungry on this Christmas day, but it’s also a way that volunteers – because we’re all part of the city of good neighbors – they can come, and this is a tradition they’ve been doing over thirty years now, so this is where they can come and they can give back,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun says many families bring children to volunteer, which she says is a great way to teach kids how to be an advocate by caring for those less fortunate.

The kitchen may have been cleared by 11 this morning, but Calhoun also tells me they’re already thinking ahead to next year. Construction on the City Mission building will be completed by then so they’ll be able to help even more next Christmas.