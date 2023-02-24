BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday and Saturday, Feed My Starving Children will be at Villa Maria College for their MobilePack event.

“Every day, 6,200 children die from hunger-related causes,” Villa Maria Professor Kim Kotz told us. “That is one every 15 seconds.”

This weekend, hundreds of volunteers will be packing just over 100,000 meals to be shipped all over the world.

The event is happening Friday night from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and Noon to 2 p.m.

They’re still looking for volunteers for Friday night. If you’d like to participate or donate, click or tap here.