Hundreds sign petition to change the name of Columbus Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hundreds of people have signed a petition to change the name of Buffalo’s Columbus Park.

Instead of Christopher Columbus, petitioners want the park to honor veterans.

The park, and a statue which stood there honoring Columbus, have sparked controversy.

The statue has been vandalized and since removed.

The petition calls for the land to be renamed “Buffalo Medal of Honor Park” and a statue of Marine Sergeant John Basilone to be built there.

After receiving the Medal of Honor in 1942, he returned to the front, and was killed during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

You can find the petition here.