BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man behind the Josh Allen “Hurdle Ave.” sign is looking to do some good with the now-removed attraction that once graced the corner of Hertel and Wellington.

It’s going up for auction. But Rory Allen’s not keeping the money; it’s going to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

This past Thursday on Facebook, Allen shared a photo of the sign, which was created through an image of the quarterback leaping over Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid during last month’s victorious game.

Allen, the owner of print and graphic design servicer ZoomBuffalo.com, is auctioning off the sign through Facebook. In order to bid, people must make a donation to the hospital’s Patricia Allen Fund, which was named in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother, and prove that they did it.

It’s not clear how long the auction will go for, but as of Monday at 1:08 p.m., it was still going, with the latest known bid at a very WNY-friendly $716. For perspective, the price has gone up by hundreds.

“Opening bid…Do I hear $170?” Allen wrote in the original Facebook post.

To make a donation, click or tap here.