BUFFALO (WIVB) – A WWII Marine veteran reached an important milestone – her 100th birthday. On Tuesday, her birthday wish came true.

“Beautiful. I can’t believe this,” veteran Natalie Yaskow said.

The Marine veteran is taking a step back in time at the historic landmark on Buffalo’s West Side.

“Things have been coming back to me and especially with work. I had a lot of fun here,” she said.

After serving in the marines in 1944, Yaskow worked more than two decades at the former Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

“To put myself back in the rooms we used to have to figure out where I’m at. It’s unbelievable,” she said.

The Richardson complex looks a lot different than it did in the 1950s. Each step on Yaskow’s tour through the building brings back memories.

“I just seeing the place, looking out the window and everything. It’s unbelievable,” Yaskow said. “I never would have dreamed it would look like this. I never thought it would go to a hotel, but I love it.”

Owner Douglas Jemal helped make Yaskow’s 100th birthday so special.

“It’s wonderful being back here I’ll tell you that,” she said.

When Yaskow became a marine it was an accomplishment that was unheard of for women at that time. She wanted to join the service to follow in her older brother’s footsteps, who was also serving.

“I didn’t tell them. I didn’t tell my mother and father. I told nobody. I just came home and said I’m in the Marine Corp. I leave next week. That was a shock,” she said.

Her good friend and WWII army veteran Dr. John Long says Yaskow is an inspiration.

“She’s what America is all about. There’s no question about it and she’s so outstanding,” Dr. Long said. “I’m just so proud of her and what she’s done in the Marine Corp. So extraordinary for her to have this experience.”

The 100 year-old has one more birthday wish, and that’s to spend a night in the so called haunted hotel to see if she encounters anyone she once knew.

“The time went by fast but I’ll tell you,” she said. “I had a good time.”