BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– “A lot of people out here have done a lot for me, so I feel like it’s my turn to do the same for them,” said Nwora.

Jordan Nwora grew up shooting hoops at Erie County College Burt Flickinger Athletic Center. His dad Alex Nwora has been ECC’s head basketball coach since 1999 and taught Jordan how to fall in love with the game of basketball.

Now at the age of 23, he is a Forward for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

This week, he returns to the court where he got his roots, to help Buffalo’s city youth learn how to shoot some hoops.

“Not only is he an elite athlete on the basketball court, he is an elite member of the community.” Buffalo’s Mayor Byron Brown said in a Press Conference Tuesday.

With the help of West Herr Automotive Group, Delaware North and The City of Buffalo, 150 kids were granted free admission to the Jordan Nwora Foundation basketball camp.

The camp connects children ages 7-18 with basketball players and coaches from all over the world. Nwora and his father Alex wanted to help the Buffalo community after the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

“Growing up I went to camps like this until I was done with High School.” said Nwora, “I know how much it helped me, so I believe it would be big to help kids the same way I was helped out.”

For Nwora, he says his favorite part of the game, is that it’s a way for him to escape what is going on in the world around him.

“I think it’s just how you can get away from everything when you play. There’s not too much you worry about when you play,” said Nwora.

On top of the scholarship, the 150 city youth will also be given free sneakers donated from Samaritan’s Feet.

The basketball program lasts all week, teaching children the importance of teamwork on and off the court, and the foundation hopes to make this an annual event.

For more information on the Jordan Nwora Foundation, you can head to their website here.