Ice at Canalside extending season with “Courtside at Canalside”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’ve heard of March Madness, but how about Courtside at Canalside?

The Ice at Canalside is going to last a little longer this year, with some basketball-themed fun for patrons.

“Courtside at Canalside” will be taking place from March 16-19. During this time, ice skaters can enjoy live DJs, ice basketball, trick shot contests, food trucks and more.

While it’s happening, curling will be closed to the public.

Here’s when The Ice at Canalside will be open in March:

Friday, March 4: 4 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 5: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 6: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 11: 4 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16: 2 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 17: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 18: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 19: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For information on pricing, click or tap here.