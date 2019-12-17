Ice Boom Installation in Lake Erie-Niagara River set to begin as early as Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The IJC’s International Niagara Board of Control says the installation of the Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom for the 2019-2020 season could begin as early as Tuesday, weather permitting.

It’s installed near the outlet of Lake Erie to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River.

Reduction in ice entering the river reduces the potential for ice jams, which can result in damage to shoreline property and reduce water flow for hydro-electric power production, according to the IJC.

Installation can begin when Lake Erie water temperature in Buffalo reaches 39ºF or on December 16, whichever comes first.

This has been around each winter since 1964.