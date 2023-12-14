BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom will soon be on the water, with installation set to begin by this Saturday, the 16th.

For nearly six decades going back to 1964, the ice boom has helped reduce the amount of ice flowing into the Niagara River. Annually, it’s put in place near the outlet of Lake Erie, to reduce the amount of ice that gets into the Niagara River.

“A reduction in ice entering the river reduces the potential for ice jams, which can result in damage to shoreline property and significantly reduce water flow for hydroelectric power production,” a release said.

According to the International Joint Commission’s 1999 Supplementary Order of Approval, ice boom spans may be placed once one of these two conditions is met:

The calendar reaches Dec. 16

The Lake Erie temperature reaches 39 degrees Fahrenheit

Lake Erie isn’t quite there, as of Thursday. The temperature was 45 degrees.

The ownership and cost of operating and maintaining the ice boom are shared by the New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation. Typically, it’s removed near the start of spring every year.