BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For those looking to enjoy the winter weather this weekend, look no further than the Ice at Canalside in Buffalo.

Ice Fest 2022 kicked off Friday evening and runs through Saturday. The event has fun for the whole family, including glow-in-the-dark ice skating, food and drinks and live music.

The event runs until 10 p.m. Friday night and from 4 – 10 p.m. Saturday.