BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, the second annual IceCycle fundraiser is coming to Buffalo Riverworks.

More than 850 people will be raising money for Roswell Park. Participants in the sold-out event will take one of 14 classes.

Studios participating in this year’s event include the following:

  • BeMoved Fitness
  • BikeorBar
  • The Buffalo Club
  • BAC for Women
  • Catalyst Fitness
  • Clique Cycling & Fitness
  • Cycle WNY
  • Jada Blitz Fitness
  • JCC of Buffalo
  • Rebel Ride
  • Revolution Buffalo
  • Rise Fitness Studio
  • Stages Cycling
  • Sweat 716

So far, this year’s event has raised more than $330,000. On Thursday morning, we got to chat with event co-chair Missy Fogarty. You can watch the interview in the video player above.

IceCycle will take place on Friday from 4:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.