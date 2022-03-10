BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, the second annual IceCycle fundraiser is coming to Buffalo Riverworks.

More than 850 people will be raising money for Roswell Park. Participants in the sold-out event will take one of 14 classes.

Studios participating in this year’s event include the following:

BeMoved Fitness

BikeorBar

The Buffalo Club

BAC for Women

Catalyst Fitness

Clique Cycling & Fitness

Cycle WNY

Jada Blitz Fitness

JCC of Buffalo

Rebel Ride

Revolution Buffalo

Rise Fitness Studio

Stages Cycling

Sweat 716

So far, this year’s event has raised more than $330,000. On Thursday morning, we got to chat with event co-chair Missy Fogarty. You can watch the interview in the video player above.

IceCycle will take place on Friday from 4:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.