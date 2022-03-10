BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, the second annual IceCycle fundraiser is coming to Buffalo Riverworks.
More than 850 people will be raising money for Roswell Park. Participants in the sold-out event will take one of 14 classes.
Studios participating in this year’s event include the following:
- BeMoved Fitness
- BikeorBar
- The Buffalo Club
- BAC for Women
- Catalyst Fitness
- Clique Cycling & Fitness
- Cycle WNY
- Jada Blitz Fitness
- JCC of Buffalo
- Rebel Ride
- Revolution Buffalo
- Rise Fitness Studio
- Stages Cycling
- Sweat 716
So far, this year’s event has raised more than $330,000. On Thursday morning, we got to chat with event co-chair Missy Fogarty. You can watch the interview in the video player above.
IceCycle will take place on Friday from 4:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.