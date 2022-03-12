BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — IceCycle to End Cancer at Riverworks benefits Roswell Park and wraps up Saturday afternoon.

This event is for people of all skill levels to get out on the ice and spin to raise money for those battling cancer. Money from the event supports the advancement of care and treatment of patients at Roswell Park.

IceCycle 2022 proceeds will go to the Cancer Genetics team at Roswell.

As of Saturday morning, IceCycle has raised $385,000.

The event ran all day Friday and runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Vendors from all over Buffalo will also be on site.

For more information, click here.

“The energy, the amount of people that showed up to cheer their friends on, their family on. It was a very magical night,” said Missy Fogart, co-chair, IceCycle to End Cancer.