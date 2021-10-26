If another $25K is raised for Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees, Oishei Foundation will match it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The John R. Oishei Foundation says that if Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees raises another $25,000, it will match that.
So far, the campaign, which kicked off on September 2, has generated more than $425,000. The goal is $750,000.
Buffalo United for Afghan Refugees was started by five organizations seeking to help hundreds of Afghan evacuees coming to western New York. Those organizations are Catholic Charities, Jericho Road, International Institute of Buffalo, Jewish Family Services and Journey’s End.
“To achieve all that we have done as individual agencies in support of refugee services and all that we will need to do for Afghan evacuees requires a commitment by the public, private, and philanthropic sectors,” Molly Carr, CEO of Jewish Family Services of Western New York, says. “Oishei, and others, have demonstrated what is truly amazing about our philanthropic community.”
The Oishei Foundation’s matching challenge began with Tuesday’s announcement of it. They hope that enough money is raised by November 15.
MORE | Anyone interested in making a donation can click or tap here.
