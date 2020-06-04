If regulations allow, 11-Day Power Play to take place in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 11 Day Power Play event at HarborCenter in Buffalo has been postponed.

Instead of taking place in July, organizers are hoping to push the annual fundraiser to the tentative dates of August 19-30.

The event will take place then as long as the venue and state health regulations allow for it. A final decision will be made in the next two weeks.

If an on-ice event still can’t take place, there will still be fundraising events on those dates.

Named “The 11 Day Power Play Big Save,” the days will include “competitive fundraising blitzes” by “teams and their players, hungry to show what they’re made of,” according to the organization.

