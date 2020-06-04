Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

If regulations allow, 11-Day Power Play to take place in August

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2nd_annual_11_Day_Power_Play_kicks_off_t_0_20180705161124

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 11 Day Power Play event at HarborCenter in Buffalo has been postponed.

Instead of taking place in July, organizers are hoping to push the annual fundraiser to the tentative dates of August 19-30.

The event will take place then as long as the venue and state health regulations allow for it. A final decision will be made in the next two weeks.

If an on-ice event still can’t take place, there will still be fundraising events on those dates.

Named “The 11 Day Power Play Big Save,” the days will include “competitive fundraising blitzes” by “teams and their players, hungry to show what they’re made of,” according to the organization.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss