Ike & BG’s restaurant brings community together with ‘Joy on Genesee’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local restaurant wanted to give back to its community on Christmas Eve for an event on Genesee street.

Ike & BG’s hosted “Joy on Genesee” on Buffalo’s East Side. Members of the community got lots of free food, toys, and even items like hats, gloves and scarves.

Owner Steve Butler says he wanted to help people in the community who struggled this year, especially because of the pandemic.

“I think this is a perfect opportunity to let your kids come out and have fun, let them forget their worries because you know they’re going through it just like the parents are and we think this would be a great opportunity for them to come out, have fun and put their worries aside,” said Mary Bonner, board member, African American Cultural Center.

People were also able to enjoy live music, hot chocolate, chili and even a visit from the big man in red.