Illegally parked cars create problems for Buffalo residents and snowplows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo side streets are still covered with snow two days after the big snowstorm. Progress has been made, but there are still people struggling to get out of their neighborhoods.

News 4 drove by hundreds of Buffalo streets Wednesday and about 95% of them had been plowed at least once. The only streets we found that had not been plowed were those with illegally parked cars, preventing big plows from getting down those streets.

For the residents that live there, it has been 40 hours too long.

On C Street off Fillmore Avenue, no plow could fit through the illegally parked cars, so Michael McNeil got a flat tire just trying to get his SUV out, and then had to get towed out.

“Mr. Brown said he had it covered, said the trucks would be in full force and everything but right here in the city, these side streets is a mess, ” said McNeil.

“With the sidestreets not being plowed, it’s been really hectic because even our trucks aren’t 4×4, so it’s kind of hard to get up the streets,” added Austin Parham of Bajek’s Towing.

While many streets were still snow-covered Tuesday, Wednesday we found that the vast majority, maybe 95% of Buffalo streets had been plowed at least once. But the ones that weren’t were those with illegally parked cars. Eight illegally parked cars left only the chance for a city plow to carve a narrow path up the middle on Vernon Place.

“The best we can do if folks don’t clear is to get down the middle and allow emergency access, which is important. And allow folks to get out of their parked spots, but until we get that compliance and help from residents, we’re limited to just being down the middle,” said Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn.

Over the next 24 hours, the streets crews will increasingly be working with the police parking enforcement to get those cars towed out of there to get the plows down those streets.