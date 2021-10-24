Illusionist Leon Etienne previews upcoming magic show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Illusionist Leon Etienne joined Gabrielle Mediak on Weekend Wakeup! He dazzled with some magic tricks as a preview for his upcoming show in Buffalo.
Etienne will be at RiverWorks on October 29.
- General Admission Theatre Seating:
- Doors at 7pm
- Showtime 8pm
- Tickets $25
For more information head here.
Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
