Illusionist Leon Etienne previews upcoming magic show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Illusionist Leon Etienne joined Gabrielle Mediak on Weekend Wakeup! He dazzled with some magic tricks as a preview for his upcoming show in Buffalo.

Etienne will be at RiverWorks on October 29.

General Admission Theatre Seating:

Doors at 7pm

Showtime 8pm

Tickets $25

For more information head here.