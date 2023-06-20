BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kia thefts are on the rise and it’s causing dangerous drivers to rip down streets across our region.

On Monday night, a stolen Kia slammed into a Jeep during after a police chase causing major damage to an apartment building in South Buffalo. And, it was all caught on camera.

Video of the crash shows a blue Kia SUV, flying into the picture and slamming right into a Jeep which plows into an apartment building. At the top of the screen, a Buffalo Police vehicle was right there and officers saw it happen. A BPD officer jumps out and begins chasing several people who ran from the blue Kia, which was reported stolen. Lackawanna Police also got on scene with a police cruiser chasing the Kia.

Lackawanna Police tell News 4 the blue Kia SUV in the video was stolen in Buffalo on Monday morning before 7 a.m. Another Kia, a red SUV, was seen driving erratically with the blue vehicle Monday afternoon. The red Kia was stolen in Tonawanda about an hour before this incident. Lackawanna Police say they briefly chased the vehicles until they traveled into Buffalo.

The driver of the blue Kia was released with an appearance ticket. Other passengers fled that vehicle. No one was caught in the red Kia.

A passenger in the Jeep that was smashed into told News 4 it was a terrifying afternoon. Her and her fiancée were on their way home after taking their dog for a walk near the waterfront.

“I am lucky to be alive. I am lucky that my fiancée who was driving and my dog who was not strapped in are also pretty much unscathed considering the damage to our vehicle,” the passenger, who wishes to remain anonymous, told News 4. “I don’t feel safe driving and I don’t even feel safe in the city. I really am still in awe that this happened and aside from walking away with my life I am wondering how it even got this far.”

Another viewer sent a video to News 4 showing what he says are two Kias driving recklessly on Main Street in Buffalo on Sunday night.

“You have this problem which is a double edged sword. Does law enforcement chase? We don’t want to chase because the issue then is somebody might go into a building, strike an innocent victim. So then we don’t chase and you have this recklessness out on the street,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia says.

Garcia says if the drivers are caught, they are mostly given appearance tickets and released back into the community. If a more serious crime occurs or a crash, additional charges could be filed. He blames bail reform for this constant crime.

“We should be able to hold them not put them back out in the neighborhood so they can continue doing it. There’s no accountability whatsoever,” Garcia added.

The passenger suffered a concussion and cuts to her foot, leg and lip. she feels like collateral damage.

“Unfortunately, nowadays you have to look left and right even at a green light. That’s the cautionary tail I was given,” the passenger said.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office distributed 100 wheel locks for Kias, which are meant to prevent this kind of crime.

Kia and Hyundai also issued new software to prevent these types of thefts. Contact your dealer to see if your car qualifies.

News 4 reached out to Kia America for comment on Monday night’s crash, but has not heard back.