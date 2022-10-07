BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — PLAY/GROUND Art Festival is taking over Buffalo RiverWorks. 13 projects by artists from across the country and western New York have created site-specific, immersive, and ambitious installations in the silos. This is the fifth edition of PLAY/GROUND.

Many artists will engage with the architecture of the silos and the history of the site at RiverWorks in unique ways. Chicago-based artist Jess Bass is planning an interactive installation with homemade play dough created with the same grains that the GLF Silos historically housed.

Several one-night-only performances will take place during the opening night. Tickets to the opening night on Friday, Oct. 7 are $35. Saturday and Sunday entrance tickets are $10 per person. They are on sale now.

Entrance to PLAY/GROUND 2022 on Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, October 10th, is free for everyone courtesy of PLAY/GROUND presenting sponsor M&T Bank.