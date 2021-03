BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation is partnering with the U.S. Army corps of engineers for a huge project.

They will team up to make changes to Slip Number 3 on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

Most of the changes have to do with the architecture and engineering of the slip, including the harbor’s aquatic ecosystem.

The county will have to pay $5 million to complete this project.

But most of that money is coming from the New York Power Authority.