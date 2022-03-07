BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are soaring, and it’s not just here. The national average has surpassed $4 per gallon, according to AAA.

U.S. average: $4.07 ($2.77 in 2021)

NYS average: $4.26 ($2.83 in 2021)

Buffalo’s average is a little lower, but not far off. Prices here went up an average of 46 cents since last week.

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.23 (up 48 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.21 (up 46 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.22 (up 41 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.24 (up 45 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.22 (up 44 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.24 (up 49 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.25 (up 46 cents from last week)

Citing oilprice.com, AAA says “The United States has confirmed that it is in talks with European allies to potentially sanction Russian crude oil in response to Moscow’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine – that sent oil prices over $130. This morning, oil prices are more than $124 per barrel – in August, oil prices were $30 per barrel. At one point during the pandemic they were below zero, in negative territory.”